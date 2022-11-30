Zahid has right to determine direction of Umno: Division chief

PETALING JAYA: Umno division leader says that party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has the right to determine its course of direction.

Tambun Umno chief Datuk Aminuddin Md Hanafiah said despite the ‘No Anwar, No DAP’ stance Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) adopted before the 15th General Elections, the party had to “go against the grain” when it came to abiding the decree of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for BN to partake in the unity government, FMT reports.

“As party leader, Zahid has the right to determine the direction of the party, be it good or not. If we refused to listen to the order of the Agong, we still wouldn’t have a government,” Aminuddin said.

Zahid also clarified on Nov 29 that the ‘No Anwar, No DAP’ stance will not be applicable post GE-15.

While BN had rejected working with PH, Anwar and Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Bersatu before the elections, he added that cooperation at the polls was aimed to being in stability and ensuring the nation’s welfare.

Aminuddin added that Umno’s grassroots had no problems with Zahid’s leadership and was not deceived by the BN-PH alliance.

He explained that even when the Umno and BN supreme councils initially decided to remain in the opposition after the election, they had to give and take in order to solve the political stand-off.

Meanwhile, Shah Alam Umno chief Azhari Shaari echoed Aminudin’s sentiments stating the decision not to join Anwar and PH prior to this was based on previous circumstances however things have changed.

Batu Umno chief Senator Datuk Senator Yahaya Mat Ghani also advised all party members to obey the King’s decree in order to be part of the unity government and also to avoid criticizing Umno’s top leadership.

“We must close ranks and be united. How else are we going to get through the next five years?” he said in reference to the new government’s five-year term,” he said.