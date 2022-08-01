Zahid: If BN to win Selangor, old guards must make way

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) should give opportunities to new faces, especially professionals with potential, in its efforts to retake Selangor during the 15th General Election (GE15).

BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the BN warlords, should as politicians, be big hearted enough to accept professionals and also identify other such candidates that can help the party achieve success.

“The old guard should give new people a chance, during our time as elected representatives, they were the ones who helped us. Our time has passed, we now should help these new faces to win,” he said during the close of the Selangor BN Convention here tonight.

According to him, BN’s victory in the Sabah, Melaka and Johor state elections should not be turned into templates for the upcoming GE15 but Selangor BN should implement a game changer to look for professionals among Selangor citizens to run as candidates.

“We politicians should be magnanimous if we want to return Selangor (to BN), look for Selangor citizens, do talent political scouting so they will return to Selangor.

“Because we have been warlords for so long, if there are professionals, like a professor, who wants to come in, we tell our branch members to block him, don’t accept him. That time has passed, Selangor (BN), if it wants to win, change and accept anyone loyal to the party,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also said that the appointment of Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz as Selangor BN treasurer was a starting point for him to jump in as a politician.

“I think it’s suitable, maybe he can contribute (to BN). The vacancy was left to Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos to fill, and according to (Selangor BN chairman) Tan Sri Noh Omar, that person is Tengku Zafrul,” he said.

Noh had earlier announced Tengku Zafrul’s appointment as Selangor BN treasurer replacing Sungai Besar UMNO division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos, who has been appointed Selangor BN communications chief.

“This is the best opportunity not only because he is well known, but he has intentions to be directly involved in politics because he is a member of the Jalan Travers UMNO branch (Lembah Pantai division),” he added.

Meanwhile, Tengku Zafrul expressed his gratitude to the central and Selangor BN for their trust in appointing him as the new Selangor BN treasurer.

He said regardless of whether he is chosen as a candidate in the upcoming general elections, his priority would be to ensure that BN would retake Selangor.

“We are one team in Selangor. Selangor BN chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar and I will work with the BN leadership in Selangor.... to retake Selangor,” he added. — Bernama