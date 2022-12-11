Zahid: KJ should be thankful for having a seat to contest

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional chairperson Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says Khairy Jamaluddin should be thankful for being given a chance to contest in the Sungai Buloh parliamentary seat.

Zahid reveals that Khairy was not supposed to be allocated a seat in the first place as his incumbent Rembau seat is being contested by Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who’s more “qualified” for the job.

“I gave him (Khairy) a chance to contest in Sungai Buloh, even though it’s not his place. As such, he needs to work hard to win the seat and contribute towards BN’s ability to form a new federal government,“ Zahid was quoted telling reporters in Bagan Datuk last night.