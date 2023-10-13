Zahid: Kuala Kangsar MP did not contact PM to express support

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Kangsar Member of Parliament Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid, who has declared support for the Unity Government, never contacted or met Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim before doing so.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) said it was a personal decision by the Perikatan Nasional (PN) Member of Parliament.

“The Cabinet was informed this morning, the Kuala Kangsar Member of Parliament did not call or meet with the Prime Minister, let alone discuss his support for the Unity Government (but) without him leaving his party,“ he told a press conference at the Parliament lobby after the tabling of the Malaysia Madani Budget 2024 by the prime minister today.

Yesterday the media reported that Iskandar Dzulkarnain announced his support for the Prime Minister's leadership, saying the move is to ease the burden faced by his constituents over the rising cost of living. -Bernama