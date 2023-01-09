Zahid: NIMP 2030 capable of making Malaysia a leading country in high-tech industry

KUALA LUMPUR: The New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030) is capable of making Malaysia a leading country in the high-tech industry sector through the goals and four missions outlined in the plan.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) said the plan would also boost digital transformation which would create hundreds of thousands of job opportunities for young people.

“This NIMP is a comprehensive policy framework that includes the mission, priorities and action plan for transforming the manufacturing sector in Malaysia.

“Thus, the confidence placed by the leadership of the Unity Government on NIMP because it will make Malaysia a high-tech industrial country with digital transformation,“ he said in a post on Facebook today.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid attended the launch of the NIMP 2030 by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Dewan Perdana, Menara MITI, here.

Ahmad Zahid said that like the prime minister, he also hoped to see Malaysia becoming a superior investment destination, thereby increasing the country's ability at the international level.

NIMP 2030, a key component of Ekonomi Madani framework, is designed to drive Malaysia’s trajectory as a global leader in industrial development, extend the domestic linkages to create wealth across the nation and strengthen its position in the global value chain.

The master plan adopts a mission-based approach. Four missions have been formulated to drive industry transformation at a large scale namely to advance economic complexity, to tech up for a digitally vibrant nation, to push for Net Zero, and to safeguard economic security and inclusivity. -Bernama