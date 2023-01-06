Zahid: Opening of Bagan Datuk Bridge will spur investment

BAGAN DATUK: The opening of the Bagan Datuk Bridge will boost investment and development in the area, which has already attracted investor interest, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix).

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said so far three investors had sent letters of interest to him regarding their proposals to set up a dockyard, and two factories for producing heavy vehicles as well as electric vehicles and batteries.

The Bagan Datuk Member of Parliament said the proposed ventures were expected to create 10,000 job opportunities, and he would coordinate approval for these applications with the local authorities, state government and Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI).

“In fact, MARA (Majlis Amanah Rakyat) has agreed to ‘convert’ the existing GiatMARA in Hutan Melintang in Bagan Datuk district to help produce skilled TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) manpower for the proposed dockyard and factories.

“This means we will coordinate the polytechnic, GiatMARA and college community to meet the needs once these three facilities are in place. The realisation of these three investments can create 10,000 job opportunities by 2027,” he told a press conference here today.

Earlier, he launched the new route (Bagan Datuk) for MARA Liner Sdn Bhd’s (MLSB) stage buses at the compound of Masjid Tuminah Hamidi here before officiating at the symbolic opening of the bridge. -Bernama