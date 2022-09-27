Zahid: Opposition using flood ‘narrative’ to avoid losing in GE15

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) has claimed that the Opposition is citing “floods narrative and myth” to avoid the 15th general election (GE15) from being held soon.

He said this is because a recent survey has revealed that Pakatan Harapan will not even garner 15 percent of Malay votes if the polls are called soon.

“Pakatan Harapan knows that the coalition has lost Malay support.

“In other words, Pakatan Harapan has no other way than to buy time to put off the GE15,“ Zahid said in a Facebook post today.

He also chided the Opposition for only complaining about the risk of floods if GE15 were to coincide with the year-end monsoon and failing to offer a flood relief plan or a solution to combat inflation of its own.

Last week, the Bagan Datuk MP came under fire for saying that Umno was willing “to wade through floodwater” to ensure BN emerges victorious in GE15.