Zahid trial: Insurance for 12 vehicles cost RM44,602.47, court told

KUALA LUMPUR: Former deputy prime minister Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his family members had taken four types of insurance policies for 12 vehicles totalling RM44,602.47 with the company Allianz General Insurance, the High Court here was told today.

Fang Suat Lim, 49, the manager of the Allianz General Insurance branch at Wisma Allianz, Jalan Gereja, here, said the four types of insurance policies were ‘private car policy’, ‘motorcycle policy’, ‘enhanced road warrior policy’ and ‘bike warrior policy ‘.

“Private car policy is a standard insurance service for private car owners while motorcycle policy is a standard insurance service for private motorcycle owners.

“Enhanced road warrior policy is an insurance service that provides customers with towing service in the event of a breakdown, and to provide personal accident protection for drivers and passengers. The Bike Warrior Policy is an insurance service that provides customers with access to tow their motorcycles in the event of damage and provides personal accident protection for motorcyclists,” said the 13th prosecution witness.

Fang said this while reading her witness statement during the examination-in-chief by DPP Lee Keng Fatt on the seventh day of the trial of Ahmad Zahid, who faces 47 charges involving the misappropriation of millions of ringgit in funds from the Akalbudi Foundation.

The witness said the nominees of the four types of insurance policies for the 12 vehicles were Ahmad Zahid, his wife, Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis and his children, Nurulizwani, Datuk Nurulhidayah and Ahmad Syafiq Hazieq.

Fang said the insurance policies were purchased by Ahmad Zahid for 12 vehicles including a BMW X5, Mini Coopers S, BMW 320i (A), Mercedes Benz CLS350 and BMW R1200 GS motorcycle.

She said the value of the 12 vehicle insurance policies ranged between RM151.75 and RM8110.7.

Ahmad Zahid, 66, faces 47 charges - 12 for criminal breach of trust (CBT), eight for corruption and 27 for money laundering - involving tens of millions of ringgit in funds belonging to the Akalbudi Foundation.

The trial before Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues tomorrow. - Bernama