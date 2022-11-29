Zahid: Umno’s principles unchanged despite working with PH

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reassured that his party has not neglected its principles eventhough they are working with Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the unity government.

The Bagan Datuk MP stated in his Facebook post that Umno continues to stand by their principles of championing for the cause of the Malay community and Islam.

“Rejecting to work with PKR, DAP and Bersatu was to prepare for the 15th General Elections and not post-elections,

“Cooperating with Pakatan Harapan is in accordance with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree to form a unity government,” he said in his statement.

His statement on Facebook also touched on BN and PH working together in forming the Perak and Pahang state governments.

“BN Perak and Pahang’s cooperation with PH also mirrors the reality of a multiracial community and celebrates diversity in line with the states’ demography which is the foundation for forming a strategic alliance,” he added.

Meanwhile, he also dubbed the BN-PH alliance as a cleansing process, adding that it is vital for Umno to get rid of the dirt thrown at them to push a clean and stable image of the party.

“Umno will still uphold the party to be a moderate, centric and progressive government when handling change. Umno also rejects political parties who politicize religion,” he said.