Zahid: Umno should back ‘social media king’ Najib

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has urged party members to rally behind Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, who failed to adduce fresh evidence in Federal Court yesterday.

While Zahid respects the court’s decision so far, he said Umno members can still show their support for Najib.

“Najib is the king of social media as he helped to revive Umno sooner than we thought. His social media postings have answered all sorts of criticism hurled against Umno. This is the Najib we know, and he will continue to fight for Umno,“ he said on Facebook.

The Pekan MP is on trial over the misappropriation of RM42 million from SRC International.

The Federal Court yesterday dealt the Pekan MP a double blow, rejecting bids to adduce new evidence that discredits the trial judge, as well as to delay the hearing by three to four months.