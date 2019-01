SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Tithe Board (LZS) will only distribute zakat (tithes) collected in the state to Muslims.

Its chief coordinating officer Abdul Basith Hamid said in a statement today that the scope of tithe distribution in Selangor managed by LZS was based on syariah laws, covering eight categories of hardcore poor.

He said the statement was in response to an internal LZS circular on its new motto ‘Manfaat Zakat Untuk Semua’ (‘Tithe Benefits for All’) went viral on the social media and WhatsApp, causing confusion among the public.

He said the new motto which will be used beginning tomorrow to replace the old motto ‘Menerajui Perubahan’ (Spearheading Change), carries the message that zakat was specifically for Muslims, it would benefit the whole community economically and socially.

Abdul Basith said if the hardcore group were helped, it would indirectly improve a state or nation and benefit every citizen, regardless of race or religion.

He said LZS was not connected to or influenced by anyone including political parties, and would continue to provide aid to the hardcore poor in Selangor.

“The LZS abides by the Islamic Administration Enactment (Selangor) 2003 and the Zakat and Fitrah Regulations (Selangor) 2012 in the distribution and collection of tithes in Selangor,” he said.

He added that zakat distribution and collection in Selangor followed syariah laws and were closely monitored by the Selangor Islamic Religious Council and the Selangor Fatwa Committee. — Bernama