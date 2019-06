PETALING JAYA: Controversial preacher Zakir Naik has said the order for him to appear before India’s special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai on July 31 was unnecessary.

The court had said a non-bailable warrant will be issued against Zakir if he fails to appear before it.

“I don’t understand the need for another warrant against me when similar warrant was issued in the courts twice in 2017,” he told theSun yesterday.

“There was no need for this, especially in the absence of any evidence or proof of wrongdoing. This is merely to keep me in the news and take away focus from important matters facing the country.

“Let me make my previous offer again. If the Supreme Court of India gives me in writing that I will not be arrested and jailed until I am convicted, I will return to India, and I will make myself available to the courts.”

The court was hearing an application filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking a non-bailable warrant against Zakir Naik.

He is facing charges of inciting communal disharmony and committing unlawful activities in India, The Times of India reported.