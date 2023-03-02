Zambry and ASEAN counterparts meet Jokowi before ACC meeting

JAKARTA: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, together with his ASEAN counterparts, paid a courtesy visit to Indonesian President Joko Widodo ahead of the 32nd ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Meeting, here.

The meeting with Joko Widodo, also known as Jokowi, took place at Istana Merdeka today as part of the agenda in conjunction with the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat (AMM Retreat).

Various matters were discussed, including efforts to strengthen ASEAN and increase cooperation among member countries.

“This is important to ensure ASEAN continues to be respected as a strong regional bloc,“ said Zambry to the Malaysian media, today.

“This region needs to avoid being influenced by any power and maintain the principles that ASEAN has been holding and fighting for all this time.”

Zambry said the same tone was also expressed by Jokowi regarding the need for all countries to work together to ensure that the ASEAN region continues to be preserved in terms of peace and togetherness.

ASEAN needs to be independent, without any interference from any party or being influenced by any power that will trap the region into a crisis in the long term, he said.

The ACC meeting, which started at 2.30pm at the ASEAN Secretariat, took place without the presence of representatives from Myanmar and was preceded by a ‘working lunch’ which discussed Myanmar issues. - Bernama