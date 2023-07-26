Zeti yet to testify in 1MDB trial

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governor Tan Sri Dr Zeti Akhtar Aziz (pix) has yet to testify in Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial.

This is because the former prime minister’s counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah has to conclude his cross-examination of former BSI Bank head of Wealth Management Services, Kevin Micheal Swampillai, who is the 44th prosecution witness, before continuing with Zeti as the next witness.

Zeti, who is a highly anticipated witness in the trial, arrived at the court today at 1.54 pm as she was slated to give her statement as the 46th prosecution witness.

It is understood that Zeti will come to the court again tomorrow.

Meanwhile, when cross-examined by Muhammad Shafee, Swampillai told the court that any transactions related to 1MDB would bring the most lucrative fees to the bank.

He said the transactions involving 1MDB were large and the fees earned by the bank were also equally lucrative.

In previous proceedings, Swampillai had testified on how he and his former colleague Yeo Jiawei managed to make profits for themselves while dealing with 1MDB transactions, and the witness admitted that he pocketed nearly US$6 million in commissions from the bank for his role in carrying out 1MDB-linked transactions with the bank.

The money, however, has been returned after the Singapore authorities began investigations and questioned him about the money he received.

Najib, 70, faces four charges of using his position to obtain bribes amounting to RM2.3 billion belonging to 1MDB and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The trial before Justice Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues tomorrow. -Bernama