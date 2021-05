KUALA LUMPUR: Zuellig Pharma, a leading healthcare services provider in Asia and Moderna, Inc. . a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines announced a new partnership with Zuellig Pharma’s division, ZP Therapeutics, to supply the Covid-19 Vaccine Moderna in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

“Our collaboration with Moderna to supply the Covid-19 Vaccine Moderna in Asia reaffirms Zuellig Pharma’s commitment to help fight the global pandemic. We are committed to making healthcare accessible through innovation, commercial excellence and robust in-market capabilities that will not only improve healthcare but will expand patient access. We are drawing upon our expertise, resources, and extensive distribution network to support governments and where allowed private healthcare institutions across the region in implementing end-to-end vaccination programs. As importantly, we are working closely with governments to help them plan for the security of their vaccine supply,” said John Graham, Chief Executive Officer, Zuellig Pharma.

“This alliance is a significant step in expanding access to the Covid-19 Vaccine Moderna across Malaysia. We look forward to working closely with the various public and private stakeholders to bring the vaccine to where it is needed most, quickly and efficiently,” said Jeff Nardo, Head, ZP Therapeutics Malaysia.

“We are proud of what the Moderna team has achieved in collaboration with our partners including Zuellig Pharma, who will help to ensure successful delivery of the vaccine to market,” said Corinne Le Goff, Pharm.D., M.B.A., Chief Commercial Officer of Moderna. “Together with our partners, we remain focused on helping address the pandemic with our vaccine.”

Zuellig Pharma is one of the largest healthcare services groups in Asia. It provides world-class distribution, digital and commercial services to over 350,000 medical facilities and its more than 1,000 clients, which include the top 20 pharmaceutical companies in the world.