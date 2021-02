PUTRAJAYA:The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) will hold talks with the states’ Islamic Religious departments before declaring a teaching as deviant or otherwise, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri. (pix)

He said, to issue a fatwa (edict), matters must be studied thoroughly to ensure that the action or decision taken would not be considered as hasty or simply lacks information.

“We do not want to appear to say something quickly unless the matter has been agreed prior,” he told the media after the launch of Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Yadim) ‘Peduli Musaadah 2.0’ and post-flood relief mission here today, which was also attended by Yadim president Nasrudin Hassan.|

On whether the teaching of Malay Religion allegedly led by ‘Ibu Yati’ whose real name is Wan Noor Hayati Wan Alias, ​​can be categorised as a deviant teaching, Zulkifli said he would seek the views of the religious authorities in the states involved.

“I am quite cautious and careful in this matter because I take the views of Imam Malik, that as long as there is a takwil (explanation), then try takwil first. Unless the matter is very clear or the fatwa has been issued, only then we can say that it is not allowed,” he said.

Previously, Nasrudin was reported to have advised the public not to be influenced by the teachings of the Malay Religion allegedly led by an individual known as ‘Ibu Yai’, which includes the strange pronouncement of the syahadah (faith).

Meanwhile, Nasrudin said Yadim would not apologise to Ibu Yati following her police report demanding Nasrudin to apologise to her on the matter.

Nasrudin was also of the view that there was no need for Yadim to lodge a police report after being informed that more than 10 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) had lodged a police report on the matter.

“Islam that is practiced today is the true Islam, revealed by Allah through the Quran and As-Sunnah. Islam is universal. There is no such thing as ‘Islam Arab’ or ‘Islam Melayu’,” he said. -Bernama