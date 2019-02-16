Zuraida denies rumours she’s joining Bersatu

JOHOR BARU: PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin (pix) has once again dismissed rumours that she would join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

Zuraida, who is also Housing and Local Government Minister, said there was no reason for her to jump ship since the two parties were both in Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“No. There is no such thing, we’re together in PH,“ she told reporters after launching the Family Healthcare Festival at Plaza Sentosa here today.

In another development, Zuraida expressed confidence that PH would retain the Semenyih state seat.

The by-election will see a four-cornered fight among PH candidate, Muhammad Aiman Zainali; Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Zakaria Hanafi; Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul of Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) and independent candidate Kuan Chee Heng.

The by-election has been necessitated by the death of the assemblyman, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor of Bersatu, of a heart attack on Jan 11. — Bernama