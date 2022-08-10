Zuraida is new PBM President (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin has been appointed Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) president, replacing Datuk Larry Sng Wei Shein.

PBM, in a statement issued today, stated that the appointment was made at the party’s Supreme Council meeting yesterday after the meeting adopted the seven motions, including on Zuraida taking over the president’s post, that were passed at the party’s 2022 annual general meeting in Shah Alam last Oct 1.

“The Supreme Council, which convened yesterday, after going through the proper process in accordance with the guidelines of the party’s constitution, appointed Zuraida as the party president.

“The Supreme Council and all party members congratulate Datuk Hajah Zuraida Kamaruddin and pray that she will continue to be given the strength to lead the party for it to continue to give the best service to Malaysians,“ said PBM secretary-general Nor Hizwan Ahmad in the statement.

He also thanked Sng, who is Julau MP, for leading the party earlier.

On May 26 this year, Zuraida, who is Ampang MP, announced leaving Bersatu to join PBM.

She was appointed Local Government and Housing Minister after Pakatan Harapan (PH) won the 14th general election in 2018 by then Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Zuraida was re-appointed to the post when Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was Prime Minister and was given the portfolio of Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri took over the country’s No 1 post.

PBM, previously Sarawak Workers’ Party, was registered on Oct 27, 2021. It was founded by Mohamad Sukri Yusri, who was also its first president, and several other politicians. Sng became president in January 2022.

Currently, PBM has six MPs. Besides Zuraida and Sng, the others are Steven Choong Shiau Yoon (Tebrau), Mohammadin Ketapi (Lahad Datu); Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar (Kuala Langat) and Datuk Seri Dr Santhara Kumar (Segamat). - Bernama