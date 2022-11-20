Zuraida loses, three other cabinet ministers retain seats

KUALA LUMPUR: Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin has failed to defend the Ampang parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15).

However, several of her Cabinet colleagues such as Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein and Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong retained their parliamentary seats in Sembrong and Ayer Hitam, both in Johor.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi also successfully retained the Kapit seat in Sarawak. - Bernama