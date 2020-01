PETALING JAYA: PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin has been advised against involving anyone in her response over a show-cause letter from the party.

Its secretary-general, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution, said it was best that she refrained from naming others in her response to the allegations against her.

“It’s best not to be prejudiced. Let the due process take place,” he told the media after launching the Integrated Enforcement Management System during a visit to NSK Trade City in Kuala Lumpur to announce the maximum price scheme in conjunction with the Chinese New Year 2020 celebration today.

On Jan 15, the PKR disciplinary board issued a show-cause letter to Zuraida over alleged misconduct. She has been given 14 days to respond.

He said if Zuraida’s explanation was reasonable, it would be evaluated by the disciplinary panel and a recommendation would be made to the party’s central leadership council (MPP).

“That is the process. The MPP will then make a final decision.”

Zuraida, who is also the Housing and Local Government minister, said she would respond to the letter within the stipulated time-frame. “There’s no rush,” she told the media after flagging off the e-car for the Pengerang municipal council in Putrajaya today.

She said she was ready to face the disciplinary board but expressed hope that no other party leader would intervene, and that the process would be “fair and transparent”.

However, she has been adamant about not retracting the statements she made at a party gathering at the Renaissance Hotel here last month.

Her statement led to a walkout by 10 PKR state chiefs. They later called for her dismissal.