IT was an early Hari Raya treat for 25 children from Pertubuhan Darul Fakir Malaysia who were invited to the preview of Avenue K’s Raya campaign.

The children aged between 7 to 13-years-old were treated to a delicious dinner and a shopping treat, where they got to choose new clothes for the coming Raya festivities.

During the launch of the campaign on May 16, 2019, Avenue K’s Senior marketing manager Too Yee Ping said the mall has lined up a series of activities and performances throughout the month of Ramadan.

“We have lined up exciting events such as traditional handicraft workshops for the kids, giveaways, dance performances and a live band, featuring uprising singer and songwriter Lea Ismail,” Too said in her speech.

At Avenue K’s “Pasar Seloka”, a one-stop Raya shopping zone, customers can shop for traditional attire, fashion accessories, festive delicacies and hand-crafted products.

During the month of Ramadan, shoppers can enjoy a free meal with a minimum spend of RM500 in a maximum of two receipts. These free “Buka Puasa” meals worth over RM100 can be enjoyed at Samba Brazilian Steakhouse, Juan Valdez Cafe, Nene Chicken, Baba Nyonya and Wrap ‘ N Roll.

The mall has also organised exciting contests and promotions, such as the Weekly Top Spender Contest, where 30 lucky shoppers will get a AK Raya Limited Edition Touch ‘n Go card worth RM100. Ten lucky winners will be chosen weekly from May 10 to 27, 2019.

For avid instagrammers, there’s the “Jom Selfie Instagram Contest”, where shoppers stand to win an exclusive Raya hamper worth RM200 from Pasar Seloka and Wondermilk.

Shoppers also get to enjoy RM10 off for two Grab rides (valid for the first 1,000 rides), to and from Avenue K, by using the promo code AKRAYA19, from May 10 to June 9, 2019.