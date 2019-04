7-ELEVEN Malaysia’s “JomRiuh! Contest” is back with more than RM200,000 worth of prizes to be won throughout the 10-week contest period from April 23 to July 1, 2019.

To be in the running for the grand prize of RM71,100, customers must spend a minimum of RM12 and above in a single receipt (excluding in-store services, gift cards and mobile reloads) at 7-Eleven stores nationwide, to be eligible to submit one entry.

They need to write their required details such as name, IC number, contact number and email address on the receipt, and to take a photo of the receipt and send it via Whatsapp to the contest hotline at 018-259 2798.

By submitting an entry, customers will also be eligible for the weekly prizes and the grand prize. Weekly prizes will be given out each week during the entire ten-week period.

“We are always looking for more ways to reward our customers for their loyal support over the years and this contest not only gives one the chance to win splendid weekly prizes, it also rewards one lucky person at the end of the contest duration with an awesome cash prize,” said 7-Eleven’s general marketing manager Ronan Lee.

For weekly prizes, the date of purchase for the items and submission must be in the same week, to be eligible for that week’s prize.

For example, a purchase receipt made and submitted in Week 2 (April 30 till May 6, 2019) will be in the running to win a Shopee Cash Voucher worth RM1,000 and the grand prize of RM71,100 cash.

If the purchased receipts for Week 2 is submitted the following week, then, it will only be deemed eligible for the grand prize.

The weekly prizes include Singer microwaves, Shopee cash vouchers, Razer mobile phones, Apple Macbooks, Yamaha motorcycles, Caltex petrol cards, Binfinite points, Razer Pay Cash, Gold wafers and Berjaya Hotel Resorts vouchers, each week, over the entire 10-week period.

As there is no limit to the number of entries, one can submit as many entries as possible to win.

For more information, visit www.7eleven.com.my for the full contest details.