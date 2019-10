AS part of the Maybank Group President and CEO office’s partnership with the Autism Cafe Project (ACP), employees from both organisations came together for a one-of-a-kind event on Oct 19.

Themed “Satur-date @ The Park”, the event saw Maybank employees from the Group President and CEO’s office collaborate with ACP, a cafe run by autistic youths, for an initiative to drive greater awareness on autism among children and young adults.

This year marks the fourth year of the partnership between Maybank Group President and CEO’s office and ACP.

Among the activities that took place on Saturday morning was a Zumba session, a culinary demonstration by special guests in sandwich-making and cake-decorating at the Perdana Botanical Garden in Kuala Lumpur.

The highlight of the day was a musical performance by four autistic boys who serenaded the crowd with their mesmerising rendition of classic favourites, followed by a closing performance by artist Awi Rafael.

Apart from the performances, a fully digital, Maybank QR-pay enabled charity bazaar was set up and operated by the autistic children, selling various items like clothes, trinkets and food items.

Twenty percent of the sales proceed were channelled to ACP to support their cause. Maybank also contributed by donating a cheque to ACP that will be used for the opening of their new centralised kitchen in Selangor.

“This is the fourth year Maybank has partnered with ACP, and we are very proud to be a part of this. It fits nicely with our pillar of empowering communities and creating sustainability for children on the autistic spectrum,” said Maybank Group Customer Experience Management head Shaikh Munir Ahmad.

“In the course of these four years, we’ve done events, talks, and movie sessions. At the same time, Maybank has benefitted from the knowledge of engaging with ACP.

“What we need to do is something more sustainable, and it’s not just a one-day thing. This collaboration is the beginning and will continue,” he said.

Elsewhere, around the globe, employees at other locations ranging from London to Labuan took part in other initiatives that involved environmental awareness programmes, student engagement sessions, along with teaching children and the less fortunate living skills and financial planning.

The Global CR Day was first held in 2010 in conjunction with Maybank’s 50th anniversary where over 10,000 employees took part in the inaugural event.