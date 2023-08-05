Act within the law, do not threaten unity

IN a democratic country, opposition parties play a crucial role in providing checks and balances to the ruling government.

The right to criticise and hold the government accountable is a fundamental aspect of democracy. However, it is not appropriate for opposition parties or their leaders to threaten the government, especially with the Anti-Hopping Law in place.

Opposition leaders have the right to voice their opinions in matters of national interest. However, these views should not divide the people or harm unity.

Political parties should abide by the rules and regulations of the electoral process. National security is of utmost importance, but it should not be used as a tool to silence the voices of the opposition. However, all parties must know their boundaries and should not compromise national security.

Papparaidu Veraman

Malaysian Indian Voice

Founder and Advisor