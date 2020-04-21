Affected parents plead for lower fees

FOMCA has been receiving a lot of complaints and enquiries on fees charged by education institutions and bus and van operators. The education institutions range from kindergartens, day-care centres and private schools.

Parents are hoping that fees would be waived as most of them are not working and are finding it difficult to make ends meet under the movement control order (MCO).

Some of these institutions are receiving aid under the Prihatin Stimulus Package. Those occupying rented premises have been allowed to defer rental and loan payments. As these institutions are not operating full-time at the moment, they have minimal operational costs. It may not be fair to charge parents the full fee.

Not all parents are able to coach their children at home as the syllabus and teaching approaches have changed. The education minister recently said that not many parents have computers or internet links at home to access online learning.

Some parents are not IT savvy thus complicating the situation.

A few kindergartens are offering online lessons for three year olds but these kids are finding it hard to grasp what is taught as many are not able to read without face-to- face coaching. Parents are requesting for a reduction in fees.

The Education Ministry should come up with clear guidelines that can be followed by all institutions. A payment structure should also be formulated.

The Ministry of Finance can also provide aid to schools to relieve the financial pressure on parents. Utility companies can do their part by waiving bills or charging the institutions a minimal rate.

Some parents have complained that some kindergartens have promised to conduct lessons during the school holidays too. This should be offered as an option and not made compulsory for all pupils.

The operators of educational institutions are bound by guidelines stipulated by MOE and as such, must follow the schooling hours structured by the ministry.

These institutions should not charge the parents the full amount of fee as some parents do not agree with the holiday classes offer.

It is important that parents as well as kindergarten operators be understanding and show empathy for one another during this challenging time.

Fomca advises these institutions not to charge the full amount. Fees should be reduced as we believe any payment for a service not rendered; the consumers have the right not to pay. For service not rendered during the stipulated time, a consumer is entitled to a refund if he has paid in advance.

Similarly, buses and vans ferrying kids to kindergartens and schools should not charge their passengers full amount for the duration they have not provided the services. They should bear in mind that everyone is affected by the MCO, so they have a social obligation to assist the passengers. Their operational cost is also minimal at this time.

Fomca believes that both parties – educational institutions and parents should negotiate and be flexible in reaching a win-win solution.

If they wish consumers can file a case against these institutions with the Tribunal for Consumer Claims under the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs.

Saravanan Thambirajah

Chief Operations Officer

Fomca