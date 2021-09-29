BAT Malaysia continues journey to build ’A Better Tomorrow’

As the debate continues regarding the effectiveness of vaping in helping smokers to stop smoking, the fact remains that the RM2.27 billion vaping industry is unregulated, meaning the over one million vape users in the country are consuming products which are unregulated and of unknown quality and content.

As part of its purpose to build “A Better Tomorrow”, British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad (BAT Malaysia) is advocating for the introduction of a specific regulatory framework for vaping in Malaysia.

BAT Malaysia director of legal & external affairs Nicholas Booth said: “BAT Malaysia believes that an evidence-based regulatory framework should be put in place for vape products and these products need to be differentiated and regulated separately from tobacco products due to its reduced risk nature.”

Booth added that BAT Malaysia aimed to reduce the health impacts of its business by offering greater choices of less risky products to its customers, including vape products.