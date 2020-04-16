Be energy savvy

ENERGY efficiency and energy conservation might sound similar, however, there is a huge difference even though both achieve the same goal.

Energy efficiency refers to the usage of energy-efficient products such as LED bulbs and electrical appliances with 5-star energy rating.

On the other hand, energy conservation refers to the reduction of electricity usage without having to change any energy appliances at home. This is especially handy during the MCO since we are advised not to go out thus changing to energy-efficient products would be harder given that we can’t move around freely and it would be difficult to find an open hardware shop.

The first step that can be taken is setting your air-conditioner temperature to 24 degrees Celsius or more. The normal human body temperature is around 36-37 degrees Celsius hence 24 degrees Celsius is more than enough of a difference to feel cold and it is healthier than 18 degrees Celsius.

It is easier for the air-conditioner to keep the room temperature at 24 degrees thus stopping the compressor from doing excess work that would waste energy. Remember, usage of air-conditioners is not expensive but misuse is expensive.

Second ensure that washing machines are used at maximum load so that optimal conditions can be achieved and minimising the times the washing machine has to be used.

Same for boiling water using a kettle. Heating equipment like hair driers and kettles use a lot of electricity to heat up the tungsten coil to create heat thus it’s better to boil water at full capacity to reduce the amount of time water needs to boiled.

Monthly roughly 10-15% of household electricity is wasted due to equipment left on stand-by mode such as TV decoders, heater and air-conditioner switches, laptops and televisions. The usual red light that is visible after turning off an appliance indicates certain amount of electricity is still being used thus the best thing to do would be to unplug after use to reduce energy wastage and protect the equipment in case of lightning.

Be energy savvy. Try to follow a few of the tips.

Saravanan Thambirajah

Federation of Malaysian Consumers Association