Clean toilets should be the norm

THE basic protective measure against the new coronavirus (Covid-19) according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) is that we “wash our hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser if our hands are not visibly dirty”. WHO adds our hands should be washed thoroughly with soap (for at least 20 seconds) after toilet use, before eating, after coughing or sneezing and when hands are visibly dirty, just to name a few.

How has Malaysia heeded and responded to WHO’s above recommendation to contain the spread of this infectious disease? I’m afraid we Malaysians don’t seem very concerned as far as our toilets are concerned.

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye urged the private sector to install thermal scanners in their premises to curtail the spread of Covid-19 but was realistic in saying that the scanners can be costly at about RM40,000 each.

I was troubled he did not point out the significantly cheaper measures (termed low-hanging fruits) such as provision of adequate soap in toilets and hand sanitisers at various parts of their premises. The ministry should advise all concerned on taking such simple and straight-forward preventive measures.

Go to most toilets at a shopping complex, departmental store, restaurant or cinema and chances are that there is no soap; the usual reply is that supplies have run out.

Why is the Health Ministry not urging the private sector to ensure the provision of enough soap at their premises’ toilets?

What about public sector toilets? Visit any department, chances are that soap is not available at their toilets. Supplies are not replenished. In some cases, there are no soap dispensers. Hand sanitisers? You must be joking!

It is worse at crowded government hospitals. Finding a clean and dry toilet is a challenge but finding one with soap can be more daunting. I dread using toilets at hospitals as I know I will have problems washing my hands (without soap) after doing my big “business”. Government clinics are no better. At the Klinik Kesihatan Tanglin in KL, the toilets with all the amenities are locked and meant for the staff.

What about toilets in government schools? In the midst of this global epidemic, has there been a “reawakening” and heightened awareness among school officials especially principals in ensuring that toilets are not only kept clean but there are ample supplies of soap? Sadly it’s business as usual. The soap dispensers are perpetually empty; in some schools there are no soap dispensers. The situation is no better at educational institutions and universities.

In public parks such as Taman Tun Dr Ismail and Taman Tasik, the same scenario is repeated. Not only are toilets poorly maintained, but finding one with soap is as good as striking a lottery.

Malaysia is known for its most unhygienic toilets. In August last year, Prime MinisterTun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he is downright peeved by dirty public toilets for it is a reflection of Malaysians’ lack of civic consciousness.

The Covid-19 epidemic is one more good reason why serious attention should be given to the cleanliness of our toilets and the provision of basic amenities such as soap and toilet paper.

Could there be some provision by the Ministry of Finance to government departments and agencies to ensure that toilets in their premises have adequate supply of soap?

The private sector, government-linked companies and Petronas should step forward and take initiatives to ensure all our toilets have adequate soap. Petronas can adopt a certain number of schools and provide a year’s supply of soap and hand sanitisers, while GLCs can adopt selected hospitals and parks with enough supply of soap in the toilets.

Although the cost of such initiatives can be considered peanuts” such preventive measures can be very impactful in the long-term.

Kudos to the initiative taken by the Traders Association of the Taman Tun Dr Ismail Market for placing hand sanitisers at entrances to the market for the benefit of customers. Owners of shopping malls, departmental stores and restaurants should take a cue here.

Hopefully director-generals and heads of departments of government institutions, as well as CEOs and owners of private entities, upon reading this letter, will do the necessary to help thwart the spread of Covid-19.

Perhaps Covid-19 will provide the impetus or trigger us to be more concerned with the state of our toilets.

Pola Singh

Kuala Lumpur