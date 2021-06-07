Do something and blow away lockdown blues

WE are back to where we were more than a year ago and all because we had not learnt our lesson. Who do we blame except ourselves?

The government, corporate organisations and individuals should take responsibility for this hopeless situation we have arrived at.

While we were busy criticising and issuing travel restrictions against nations with high Covid-19 numbers, we had forgotten that we were not out of the woods yet, and many things were taken for granted. We let go too fast, too soon!

Granted that we did most things right in the first wave, we have done most things wrong in the current wave, and into the first few days of MCO 3.0, I could not see any difference in and around. People were opprobriously oblivious and ignorant.

Now that the government has announced that anyone seen out of their home after 8pm will be fined unless they have a “very good reason”, this will be creating a problem of a different kind.

The reason to be out may as well turn into excuses, and the enforcers will be having a field day issuing summonses at their whims to all and sundry, regardless. But let us stop whining and move on to what we can do to keep our sanity while in confinement.

As Churchill said, “No good crisis should be allowed to go to waste”, we should keep ourselves busy with gainful activities. Let us set targets for ourselves for the next few weeks, and they do not need to be extraordinary or grandiose.

From experience, knowing what goal you want to set for yourself can be more challenging than you may think.

Perhaps, this is why so many people do not set them. To begin with, you must have a reason to set yourself a target or goal when you embark on something new.

As for me, I set myself up for online learning and the goal is to finish at least one short course in two weeks.

The reason for lack of insight into goal-setting may as well be how it makes you feel. The goal you set for yourself should be exciting enough to make you feel good with a sense of accomplishment. Anything that makes you feel resistant or burdensome will not see daylight.

The reason this question matters so much is because if you think about it, everything you have or will ever want in your life is because of the way you believe it will make you feel.

It is important to start thinking about the deeper motives that are behind what you are doing. In order to succeed in a certain mission and achieve your goals, you need to know why you want what you want. Not only that, you have to have a big enough reason.

If you listen to motivational gurus, they will tell you to apply the principle of setting SMART targets/goals and it stands for Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic and with a Time Frame.

Do not be daunted by these big words. The five principles laid out here are only guidelines, and so long as you are able to fulfil at least three of the five, you may well be on your way to success.

Now that you have your SMART goal/s ready, what do you do next? Take big enough actions.

Many times, when we are reaching for a goal or something new, we are tempted to take small steps to test the waters. It is a form of indecision, and it is almost as if we are preparing for it not to work out. So, do not go for it as an excuse not to truly commit.

I am aware that many philosophies suggest small steps towards achieving it big, but for me a massive step shows my pledge.

The reasons that small steps do not work is because they do not truly show us what is possible, they do not create enough momentum, and even if we fail, they do not teach us enough to be able to do it differently the next time.

Taking massive action demonstrates to yourself that you have made the decision to be successful, and are truly committed to achieving your dreams and desires.

Make decisions quickly, and immediately take massive action in that direction. Do not worry whether it is the perfect decision or whether it is the right direction. Taking any action in any direction gets things moving.

Another one of the biggest challenges that people find when working towards a goal is following through.

Accountability is a tool to help you keep commitments. It is about having a reason to push yourself to continuously be motivated so that you can meet your goals.

Particularly for me, going at it alone can prove to be challenging. Having others join you, keeps you on track and also helps you create the success you want.

According to an African proverb, “if you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together”.

Good luck and stay safe!

