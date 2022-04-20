Do the right thing and check-in

THERE seems to be a drop in MySejahtera check-ins as the country transitions to the endemic phase. There are even calls for check-ins to be abolished for not being relevant, while some are worried over privacy concerns.

Everyone has something to say about the matter, ranging from conspiracy theories to solid, reliable statistics over the efficacy of the application.

The government has announced that a decision will be made soon on the relaxation of MySejahtera check-ins. However, until then it is wise to abide by the check-in requirement into premises using the application.

It is true that we are in transition to the endemic phase, but it does not mean that we can now lower our guard against the virus. It is becoming common to see people walking around without face masks while some are not even bothered to check-in with MySejahtera. The vaccines and boosters have their advantages but it does not make one invincible against the virus.

This lackadaisical attitude can be seen in public places such as restaurants, and I have also noticed university students on campuses not abiding by the standard operating procedures.

Some people are really making light of the situation. It was only several months ago when the country logged thousands of positive cases and hundreds of deaths daily due to Covid-19.

It is not burdensome or troublesome. It is a simple scan that does not take more than 10 seconds. The check-in feature helped with contact tracing during the pandemic and it still has its functions in combating the virus.

Do be reminded that you may also run afoul of the law for failure to check-in into premises using MySejahtera.

According to the National Security Council, the public still need to scan the MySejahtera QR code when entering premises or participating in activities. However, entry check and registration is exempted for the following: Outdoors, areas without crowds and mass gatherings (e.g. recreational areas).

I would like to remind the public that the standard operating procedures are clearly spelt out, so do the right thing. Do not take the matter for granted. Most importantly, do not make light of the severity of Covid-19.

I do not deny that there needs to be a balance between lives and livelihoods. However, we must all play our part to ensure that mistakes of the past do not come back to haunt us.

Just like you, I yearn for the pre-Covid life. We are about to achieve that. However, it requires a commitment from all. It is not a blame game. It is simply us upholding what is right for a better and safe Malaysia.

Yeap Ming Liong

Subang Jaya