Don’t suppress freedom of speech and expression

PEOPLE should be encouraged to speak up. Their freedom and right to speak should be valued and protected at all times.

Freedom of speech and expression is part of a basic human right which belongs to every human being in all countries.

Such basic freedom and right should not be denied or curbed without justifiable or reasonable grounds.

It should be welcomed by all as it positively benefits society and the country.

Freedom of speech and expression is a principle that supports the freedom of an individual or a community to express their opinions and ideas without fear of retaliation, censorship, or facing legal action.

Recently, a Mathematics teacher, Mohd Fadli Mohamed Salleh who teaches at a primary school in Gombak, claimed on his Facebook page that he would be fired or demoted for voicing his views on the learning syllabus, which he felt was of too high a level and inappropriate for students.

He also claimed that there were too many students in the classroom with too many subjects, and the issue of students having to carry heavy bags was harmful to them.

If we really cherished and respected freedom of speech and expression he would not feel fear of retaliation for voicing his views.

It is part of basic human rights which is clearly stipulated under Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights 1948 (UDHR) and recognised in international human rights law in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights 1966 (ICCPR).

Freedom of speech and expression is also protected under our Federal Constitution, the highest law of the land.

Article 10(1)(a) clearly states “Every citizen has the right to freedom of speech and expression”.

This clearly shows us that freedom of speech and expression is legally protected by both international conventions and our own country’s constitution. No one should be denied this basic right.

Each person is born differently and has their own mind to think and express different ideas, opinions and views.

Such differences should be treasured as they can be used to make our society and country progress and develop.

Instead of constantly viewing it as a threat or the enemy, we should see it in a positive way.

Freedom of speech and expression can allow individuals to protect their own rights and interests and the rights and interests of others.

If we keep suppressing this basic right, it will be hard for anyone to speak up.

However, we have to accept the fact that no freedom and basic human rights can be absolute.

This also applies to freedom of speech and expression which has been guaranteed under our Federal Constitution, where it too has been subjected to limitations.

Though we have limitations to such freedoms and basic rights, it does not mean that we should shut the door entirely on people to speak and express their views and opinions.

Those in power should not use such limitations as a ticket to create laws or enforce any existing laws to discourage people from speaking out and expressing themselves.

They should be encouraged to speak as well as express their views and opinions.

Differences in views and opinions should be resolved in proper ways namely by discussions and debates, not through legal actions, arrests, prosecutions, fines or imprisonments.

Muzaffar Syah Mallow is an associate professor at the Faculty of Syariah and Laws (FSU) in Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM).

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com