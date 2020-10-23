Facebook, Twitter and the truth

FACEBOOK and Twitter are facing questions after taking down references to a New York Post report about Joe Biden. The action of taking down information that is incorrect, might be incorrect or is offensive is understandable and sensible but why now?

There are still millions of Facebook pages that some people allege contain inaccurate information. No, there is no proof of that. This probably isn’t that bad given there are at least a billion users and some of them are probably fake. Is it possible for Facebook to take down all inaccurate pages? It is doubtful.

Twitter has also removed some tweets that it thinks are wrong but is it able to stop all? It is doubtful.

It seems US President Donald Trump has sent out over 50,000 tweets and retweets. If we removed those that were inaccurate, incorrect, impolite or incoherent, how many would be left?

Why can ‘t we just tell the truth?

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne