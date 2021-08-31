Finding ways to ‘clear’ brain fog

AS of yesterday, a total of 1,422,005 Covid-19 patients have recovered. Generally, patients take between two and six weeks to recover after being infected by the virus. However, some survivors have been found to have symptoms that last for weeks or months after recovery. This persistent state of ill health for more than three months is known as Long Covid. Besides fatigue, one of the Long Covid symptoms that has been frequently reported is brain fog.

Brain fog is not a medical or scientific term; it is used by individuals to describe when they are unable to think, concentrate, or when their thinking is sluggish or less alert. Symptoms of brain fog include: memory loss, lack of mental clarity, poor concentration, confusion etc. These individuals may have recovered from the acute, life-threatening effects of Covid-19, but still feel they are not back to normal. This condition may affect their work productivity, especially on those working in the education sector.

What causes brain fog? Researchers have identified several possible causes, including:

> Lack of oxygen caused by lung damage

> Inflammation affecting brain cells

> An autoimmune disorder that is causing the immune system to attack healthy cells in the body

> Lack of blood flow caused by swelling of the small blood vessels in the brain

> Invasion of infectious cells into the brain

How common is brain fog among the Covid survivors? In our preliminary findings on a survey conducted among survivors, more than 50% of our respondents reported the experience of brain fog for up to six weeks, about 20% up to 12 weeks and 10% up to six months.

It is not clear why some people develop brain fog and others do not. Our findings showed that those with severe Covid-19 seem to be associated with brain fog more than patients with milder infection, similarly as reported elsewhere (Source: JAMA Neurol. 2020). More research is needed to understand this aspect.

What should these individuals do if they experience brain fog post recovery? The first and most important thing is to consult a doctor. Besides medical treatment, individuals suffering from brain fog can practise a healthy lifestyle:

> Get enough sleep. This can help body repair and better recovery;

> Exercise regularly. Physical activity is not only beneficial to the heart and lungs, it can also boost brain function;

> Eat well. A balanced and healthy diet will give the body nourishment it needs to return to good health;

> Avoid tobacco and alcohol. This can help minimise brain inflammation;

> Keep in touch with family members and friends. Participate in social activities. Not only do social activities benefit our moods, but they also help our thinking and memory;

> Pursue other beneficial activities, including reading a novel, engaging in cognitively stimulating activities; listening to music; practising mindfulness; and keeping a positive mental attitude.

In order to provide verified findings on Long Covid, we invite survivors (regardless of them suffering Long Covid or not) to participate in an online questionnaire. All data will be anonymous and kept confidential.

The link to the survey is: https://redcap.link/o13kt7tr.

We will be conducting a free webinar on Long Covid on Sept 18, from 2pm to 4pm. Visit https://forms.gle/mUuLfnmZYQsUC7uT7 to register.

Prof Dr Moy Foong Ming and Prof Dr Noran Naqiah Hairi, researchers of “Study on self-reported post-Covid-19 conditions among survivors in the community”, Department of Social & Preventive Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, University of Malaya. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com