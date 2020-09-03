Harris spices up White House race

THIS year’s US presidential election has been livened up by the selection of bi-racial Kamala Devi Harris as the Democratic Party’s vice-presidential candidate.

Joseph Biden’s choice has aroused interest worldwide.

Harris draws her mixed ancestry from two continents – Asia and Africa.

She is sure to fire up the imagination of both male and female voters on Nov 3.

Biden could not have made a better pick!

Unlike previous female vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin, who was merely chosen to reflect women’s emancipation and progress in the US, Harris has a real shot at the post considering her experience, calibre and talent.

Immediately after her appointment, Harris has taken the war to the Trump camp.

President Donald Trump has probably met his match.

There is a possibility that the 2024 US presidential election could feature two women candidates: Harris for the Democrats and Nikki Haley (also of Indian ancestry) for the Republicans.

If this happens, it could be termed as the “presidential battle of the migrants” and the US, which prides itself as a nation of migrants, will have come a full circle.

Harris can be a model and example to women and immigrants all over the world.

The world awaits with bated breath on the outcome of this year’s American presidential election as many nations are finding it difficult to deal with an inconsistent Trump administration.

The world needs proactive and far-sighted leadership on a host of serious issues, especially the Covid-19 scourge.

V Thomas

Sungai Buloh