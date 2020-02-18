Health poster was helpful

I WAS shocked to read in social media how some NGOs criticised a poster put out by the Ministry of Health.

The online educational piece offered excellent tips on how the public can avoid contracting zoonotic viruses and diseases from animals, including Covid-19.

Instead of commending the government for its timely move, several groups took issue with the ministry for using an image of a dog under the animals section. They claimed it created “fear” and “hatred” for dogs.

These NGOs and individuals said dogs and cats are “immune” to Covid-19 and started a petition to demand that the dog’s picture be removed.

I thought the poster was effective. It offered helpful guidelines on how to avoid infection.

The ministry came up with a novel idea of using the image of a friendly and appealing beagle to represent all animals.

This was cleverly done and the image instilled a calm mood in delivering an important message.

Without mentioning the word, “dog”, the poster advised on the need to practise basic hygiene and cleanliness when coming into contact with animals.

These ranged from visiting a farm, slaughter house, wet market to directly interacting with pets.

On whether dogs and cats can be infected and spread Covid-19, there is information online and you can check with veterinarians.

The World Health Organisation stresses there is no scientific evidence to date that dogs or cats have been infected.

However, at the same time experts can’t guarantee it cannot happen. There is much that is unknown about the coronavirus.

There was absolutely nothing nefarious at all about the ministry’s poster.

Just last week, a top honour was conferred on a police dog. How many neighbouring countries have honoured a police dog like we have? This was not the first time either.

We must appreciate the tireless work by our authorities to do everything to contain a disease outbreak.

Anthony Thanasayan

President

Petpositive