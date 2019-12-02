Help for workers on Singapore commute

WE read with concern the latest news about a Malaysian who was transferred from a Singapore hospital to one in Malaysia after sustaining serious injuries in a motorcycle accident.

According to press reports, the man’s family was unable to pay his mounting medical bills incurred in Singapore after he met with an accident at Seletar Expressway while travelling home from work.

This is an issue of critical importance. Every day, more than 300,000 Malaysians travel between Johor and Singapore, many of them relying on their motorcycles to make their daily commute. When accidents happen, many Malaysian are unaware of their rights under Singapore law, and may decide to stop treatment in Singapore and return to Malaysia to lower their medical expenses.

It is therefore a matter of public interest that Malaysians know their rights under Singapore law so that they can make informed decisions should they meet with an accident in Singapore.

Under Singapore law, if a foreigner holds a work permit, his employer is obliged to bear the cost of his upkeep and maintenance in Singapore. This would include medical expenses incurred in Singapore regardless of whether the accident was work-related. To this end, the Singapore government has required companies to take insurance to cover such costs and ensure that foreign workers are provided for. This means that the Malaysian man should have been able to continue his treatment in Singapore and not have to worry about his mounting medical expenses.

As this is an important issue that has attracted significant public attention, we are of the view that it is important for Malaysians to know their rights. We stand ready to provide support to Malaysians involved in traffic accidents in Singapore. Contact us at 07-3303193 should you require clarification on this issue.

Tan Eng Tang

Secretary

Singapore Accident Help Centre