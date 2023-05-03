Incorporate AI into education system

THE future of work is rapidly changing, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is driving much of this change. As a rapidly developing country, Malaysia has a critical role to play in shaping the future of the Asean region. It is essential that Malaysia incorporates AI into its national education agenda to ensure that its citizens are equipped with the skills required to participate in the new economy.

According to a report by Grand View Research, the global AI market is expected to reach US$190 billion (RM843 billion) by 2025. This figure presents a tremendous opportunity for Malaysia to diversify from oil and gas to drive growth. The Asean region only contributes a small percentage to the global AI market, but by incorporating AI into the national education curriculum, Malaysia can tap into the region’s vast potential and position itself as a leader in the region.

The World Intellectual Property Organisation reported that Malaysia has a growing innovation ecosystem, but still lags behind its neighbouring countries, such as Singapore and South Korea.

Recently, Malaysia suffered from a lacklustre mid position in the Programme for International Student Assessment ranking, which measures mathematics and science skills in several countries. However, we still have a vast potential for improvement due to our strong teaching workforce and good educational facilities. By providing its citizens with the skills and knowledge of AI, Malaysia can position itself as a science and technology leader in the region.

Still, it is also important to recognise that AI has already caused many employees to lose their jobs. In order to stay relevant in the workforce, it is becoming increasingly necessary for individuals to learn the skill of creating AI and not simply remaining a user.

By integrating AI into the national education curriculum, students will be equipped with the ability to create AI systems and related applications.

A lifelong learning approach is necessary to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to learn AI and make a career shift later in life. The government can play a crucial role in supporting working adults to acquire AI skills by providing financial assistance, flexible learning options and other forms of support. This will not only increase their employability in the AI age but also support the country’s efforts to position itself as a leader in the Asean region.

To effectively incorporate AI into the national education curriculum, a multifaceted approach should be taken.

Firstly, AI should be integrated into subjects such as computer science, mathematics and statistics. This will give students a solid foundation in the technical skills required for AI.

Secondly, interdisciplinary courses can be developed that cover the ethical and social implications of AI. This will equip students with a well-rounded understanding of AI and its impact on society. The generative AI technology that can create text, image, sound and video must be integrated as tools for effective teaching. This strategy is better than totally forbidding their usage in class, and the students will end up using them anyway while pretending their homework is their own effort.

In conclusion, incorporating AI into the national education agenda is a matter of urgency. The rapid pace of technological change demands that we equip our citizens with the skills and knowledge required to participate in the new economy.

By taking steps to integrate AI into the national education curriculum and supporting working adults to acquire AI skills, Malaysia can tap into the vast potential of the global AI market.

It is our hope that the government will recognise the importance of this issue and invest in the education and employability of its citizens.

EUR ING Dr Azam Che Idris (a Chartered IT Professional, a Chartered Engineer and a Chartered Manager). Currently a Visiting Academic at the Faculty of Integrated Technologies, Universiti Brunei Darussalam and the CEO of Herbalogi.ai, a startup which uses AI to create natural medicine.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com