Keeping the city clean

BANGSAR residents had long petitioned for new garbage bins to help the popular shopping and entertainment district remain clean and tidy.

There was a noticeable absence of bins, and rubbish was strewn all over, an ugly sight in what is otherwise a beautifully kept residential hub.

New bins are being installed in various parts of Jalan Telawi. Many of the new, three-foot-tall plastic bins are mounted atop the abandoned concrete pedestals that were built for telephone booths of a previous era and that has posed a danger to pedestrians.

Hopefully, the bins will be placed at strategic locations all over the commercial area, including in Lucky Garden and other nearby shopping outlets and eateries.

Rubbish has been indiscriminately thrown all over. One lonely bin of old can still be seen next to the Rukun Tetangga base in front of the popular eateries in the area.

The public should observe basic courtesies in ensuring that litter is only thrown into bins and not helter-skelter, as at present, on roadsides, footpaths and among the shrubs and greenery.

Syabas to City Hall for the continued and relentless efforts to keep the environs neat and tidy. The small gardens in the area have also been spruced up and it is a pretty sight for the residents and the many shoppers to the area, including the Royalty.