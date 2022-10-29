Make your political journey a pilgrimage

ON Nov 19, ballot papers that are pushed into boxes will forge the destiny of our nation and decide the fate of more than 30 million people.

Every person seeking a mandate must make a simple resolution.

Regardless of which party you belong to or what ideology you possess, simply decide that your political journey should be a pilgrimage where your ultimate goal is to serve us to the best of your ability.

This should be your primary goal and you must regard this job as a sacred one.

The seat offered to you is a position mandated by us the public to carry out our desires and wants.

It has been our experience in the past, that the seductive powers of position can be destructive and can distract a person from their noble aim initially as evidenced by the many scandals seen locally and internationally.

Your task is a sacred one as it involves serving members of your constituencies and ensuring that we are free from troubles and kept happy by addressing our needs.

It is here that we wish to remind you that if you could consider your journey a pilgrimage it would make your life easier.

In challenging journeys, the mind of a pilgrim often focuses on the purpose of their pilgrimage and the will to undergo all trials and tribulations for the sake of attaining their higher goal.

Bread and water issues continue to be the highest concern among Malaysians, especially among the B40 group, and the ringgit’s nose-diving value against the US dollar compounds this anxiety.

Our national debt, now in the trillions, requires people of position to drive the nation using every shred of intelligence to restore Malaysia back to its original status as an Asian Tiger.

A pilgrim will be steadfast in his duties and disciplined to control his senses until he fulfils all the vows in the strictest adherence to the obligations made. This attitude is what is required now.

To be swayed off course and to blame circumstances and the situation is the easy way out, but to be accountable for every action will be evidence that a strong conscience exists within you in navigating and guiding your decisions. Such politicians are needed.

Integrity is the most powerful quality needed and if a nation is to progress we are counting on you to lead this nation.

Just as how a pilgrim understands that he will be judged one day, you as a politician must appreciate that you will be judged by the people who elected you to serve.

A nomination to this seat should be a willingness to exercise this honour and integrity as the challenges will be numerous, and one cannot afford to switch off and remain numb to the political demands of the country.

The points raised by Mathematics teacher Fadli Salleh are of real concern to millions of parents who want the best education for their children.

The new government must look into such concerns and other matters with speed and generate favourable results.

Again, such as a pilgrim who is always in a simple and serving mood to help everyone, politicians who accept their nomination should commit themselves to acquiring the same mindset to connect with their constituent members and the general public at large for better service.

No one can predict the results. The possibility of a unity government cannot be ruled out after the elections and a certain maturity must be required if people across the divide are to cooperate for the greater good.

Pilgrims, regardless of race, religion, caste and creed, will serve humanity despite all these differences. Politicians must also do the same.

The common man has become indifferent to the continuous barraging of politicians across the divide.

A rise in consciousness and an elevation of good temperance and maturity is necessary if this becomes a reality.

A parliament is the meeting point for all elected members.

Parliament sessions in other countries have so many healthy and intelligent debates, where decorum and decency are never compromised.

The points raised are so well researched and the voice of reason and rationale is louder than the voice of insults and humiliation.

Hence, politicians, much like pilgrims, must respect and regard everyone with dignity regardless of which party the other represents.

The resolution must also bring this form of respect into parliament as it is a testament to how a country is governed.

If every politician could treat this journey like a pilgrimage, we can transform the way in which Malaysians perceive a politician today.

There is a need to further professionalise the role of politicians and dust away the old perception that the life of one is usually riddled with lies, scandals, bribery and falsehoods.

There are many of you who have sacrificed and gone beyond the call of duty.

This demanding job is a 24-hour task and the public is much like a CCTV camera that refuses to switch off and captures every word and action.

However, adopting a pilgrim’s attitude towards your political responsibilities will confer you joy and peace while you execute your tasks with grace and dignity.

When we finally elect you, we are aware that we are selecting bricks for nation-building.

We are selecting a firewall that defends our honour and dignity.

When we elect you, we are aware that we are entrusting not just our future but our children’s as well into your hands.

Our economic well-being, our health care, housing matters, maids to help us and our entire lives are in your hands.

How you act and behave will reflect the worthiness of our choice.

It will be a tough decision with a lot of responsibility and care, but we will carefully choose you over the others.

Come Nov 19, the nation will decide the fate of millions of people in Malaysia.

More importantly, we need politicians who are honest and serious, and will put their self-interest last.

Prof Dr Suresh Govind (FASc) is the chairman Board of Trustees, Yayasan Perpaduan Malaysia, coordinator of the Friendship Group of Inter-Religious Service and a Fellow of the Academy of Science. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com