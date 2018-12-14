Mindboggling budget for pilgrimage

SABAH Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal’s disclosure that the governor’s budget for his pilgrimage entourage is over RM1 million is mind-boggling.

First, the haj is performed to show humility; RM 1 million is anything but! Second, the nation is tightening its belt; shouldn’t the tone from the top reflect that? And lastly, a million cannot easily be spent on one person.

On Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s and Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein’s warning. Isn’t it so statesmanly of Najib to warn of the dangers of a bank run on Tabung Haji? Likewise, of Hishamuddin to tutor the deputy defence minister on defending Malaysia’s airspace?

Did they even realise the dangers they speak of were caused by them performing their duties with eyes shut?

Maniam Sankar

Kuala Lumpur