More must be done for women representation

BREAKING the gender bias in the workplace is highlighted with the marking of 2022 International Women’s Day.

The chosen theme “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow” is about striving to achieve gender equality.

That is, a gender-equal world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination.

Experts have long stressed that a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace, and home environment, brings long-term societal, individual and family benefits.

If anything, the annual March 8 International Women’s Day revives the debate about quotas and the need for our many capable and talented Malaysian women to break through the executive “glass ceiling” that traditionally and still exists in our somewhat patriarchal structure.

While there are already many capable and inspiring Malaysian women out there, equally valid is the argument that quotas are, in fact, necessary to allow for an even playing field for our women to fill the political and business executive ranks.

Experts have noted that it takes a long time to change a patriarchal culture, and quotas are more effective in the short term to address women’s disadvantages here.

While women greatly outnumbered men in Malaysia’s universities, their numbers at upper echelon levels are far from equitable or satisfactory.

Arguably, talent is equal in both sexes and our men do not necessarily have more intelligence or wisdom.

Quotas represent the social push to recognise meritocracy and the need for an even playing field.

It allows our women to be seen, heard and active at top levels. Merit and quotas are not mutually exclusive.

It would be a bold sexist claim that men dominate top posts due to their greater merit as this implies that women are under-represented due to their lack of merit or talent.

As human resources are our most vital asset, it is imperative we maximise and recognise all the talents available, never mind the gender.

Our nation and society can surely do with more women representation and leaders in the political, business and social arenas.

Sze Loong Steve Ngeow

Kajang