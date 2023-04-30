Recognising the contribution of social workers

FOR decades, social workers have been playing an almost invisible role in nation-building and fostering unity amongst Malaysians.

They work relentlessly, without fear or favour, to address social issues, promote social justice, and empower marginalised communities to create positive change.

In terms of nation-building, social workers continue their noble cause by addressing social issues such as poverty, inequality, and discrimination.

They work with individuals, families and communities to identify the root causes of these issues and develop various strategies to help mitigate them.

Social workers also play an important role in promoting social justice and human rights.

They work to ensure that all members of society have access to basic human rights and are treated fairly and equitably.

This involves advocating for the rights of marginalised and vulnerable populations, such as single mothers, abused children, refugees, migrant workers and indigenous communities.

In addition to addressing social issues and promoting social justice, social workers also foster unity and social cohesion.

They work to build bridges between different communities and promote understanding and respect for diversity.

For example, social workers organise community events and activities that bring people of different backgrounds together or facilitate dialogues and workshops that help to promote cross-cultural understanding.

Let us salute our social workers, who play a vital role in nation-building and fostering unity in Malaysia.

Their work is essential in creating a more just, equitable and inclusive society, and their efforts to address social issues and promote social cohesion are critical in building a stronger and more united Malaysia.

The nation and the government need to recognise their contributions by hastening the passage of the much-awaited Social Work Profession (PKS) Bill in Parliament as soon as possible.

The PKS Bill will allow the recognition of the social work profession through registration and certification of practice as regulated by the Social Work Profession Council.

The Bill was slated to be passed in 2022 as announced by the then Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

It is hoped that the incumbent minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri accelerates the PKS Bill process in recognition of social workers’ tireless efforts in nation-building and fostering national unity during the coming Parliamentary sitting.

Malkeet Singh

Rawang