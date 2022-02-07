Reminiscing blissful days of Cochrane Road

MEMORIES of the past pervade many in my generation frequently. Life for me has undergone a complete transformation since the 60s when I was growing up in one of Kuala Lumpur’s well-known suburbs: Cochrane Road.

Then a greenbelt of Kuala Lumpur, Cochrane Road got its name after Charles Walter Hamilton Cochrane, a British resident of Perak who subsequently served as chief secretary to the government of the Federated Malay States from 1930 until his death in 1932.

Imbued with a sense of nostalgia, and yearning to rekindle the memories of yesteryear, I took an LRT from Bangsar to Pasar Seni, then an MRT, and four stops later disembarked at Cochrane station. As I walked towards the Jalan Shelly exit, I was glad to see two familiar landmarks: True Jesus Church and the St John’s Ambulance building.

I was delighted to see both places remaining in same spot and had withstood the rapid pace of development encompassing the Cochrane area. Turning right and walking a few hundred yards, there was Queen’s Hotel at the intersection of Jalan Shelly and Jalan Peel. The place may be the same but the retail outlets have changed owners.

Turning left, I walked along Jalan Peel and passed another familiar sight: The Sacred Heart Church – a Catholic Church catering to the spiritual needs of Catholics in the Cochrane and Cheras areas.

I continued walking a few hundred yards until I reached the Cheras police station and once again turned left. As I walked along this road, I was deeply disturbed to see another school in the same spot where my alma mater, La Salle Peel Road, once stood.

It is beyond my comprehension how they could destroy a part of history of a La Salle school in Kuala Lumpur.

Mission schools like the La Salle Peel Road have assumed a pivotal role in providing quality education to Malaysians of all races and religions. Many prominent Malaysians were educated at mission schools and subsequently contributed to the social and economic development of the country.

I continued my walk along Cochrane Road, which is beyond recognition today compared with the 60s. The government quarters have been replaced with shopping complexes. During that time, the Cochrane area was a government quarters enclave where civil servants resided. Then, we were a close-knit community and looked out for each other in our simple lifestyles. It was not materialism that defined our relationships, but kindness, compassion, humanity and sincerity. But these days, more often than not, I hear that neighbours do not even know each other, neither to they acknowledge one another.

There were many huge rain trees and greenery that once graced Cochrane and its vicinity. Children of all races used to play all kinds of games together in the padangs: Be it soccer, hockey, sepak takraw, flying kites, spinning tops, shooting marbles and even catching spiders. Many of these games are perhaps alien to children these days.

Also a common sight was hawkers plying their trade, selling a variety of foodstuff; the milkman delivering fresh milk daily; and security guards at schools who were constantly on the look out for our safety.

Upon reaching the intersection of Jalan Cochrane and Circular Road (later became known as Jalan Pekeliling), I turned left and walked past another landmark which is still around – a Buddhist Temple – Wat Buddha Jayanti. I vividly remember this temple being gaily decorated, especially during Wesak celebrations, and I used to watch in admiration, its splendour during this festival.

And as I turned onto Jalan Peel, I passed yet another historic sight in the area – Convent Peel Road. I could not help notice the meaningful slogan inscribed: “Reach higher, See further and Shine brighter”. Spontaneously, I thought it should be the slogan for our politicians today.

What a whale of a time we had then and how much fun we had growing up in the 60s. Personally, I do not think children these days have as much merriment as we did back then. It has been lost in history. If I had a magic wand, I would like to turn the clock back to the 60s!

The residential areas of Cochrane Road were then truly an epitome of 1Malaysia, where Malaysians of all races and religions lived in peace and harmony, respecting each other’s cultures and religions. There was no need for any sloganeering in the 60s as race and religion were never an issue.

I am profoundly dismayed to see racial polarisation prevailing at all levels in our country today. And regrettably, there are no signs of any concrete action being taken to reverse this trend among the younger generation, to rejuvenate the wonderful era of the 60s.

Benedict Lopez

Kuala Lumpur