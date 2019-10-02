Respect the national anthem

THE issue surrounding some Malaysians not standing up in attention when our beloved nation’s national anthem was sung has drawn criticism.

Some even say it is a “freedom of expression”.

Let us think, act and feel Malaysian. Our many years of struggle and successes cannot be dismissed for these pains, sacrifices and hopes make what Malaysia is today.

Whatever your grouse, whatever your point of contention, the Negaraku is sacred to our nation.

Our ethnic cultures would deem the act of not respecting the national anthem as kurang ajar.

Once we lose the spirit of national pride we end up as persons non grata.

The national flag and national anthem are what make Malaysia and us, Malaysians.

Let us grow up. Let us ensure this is the last time such incidents happen.

We senior citizens can relate with the sentiment, honour and pride of the national anthem and the country’s flag because we know what it was like during the British rule, the communist insurgency and the Japanese occupation.

The pain, agony and torture of having to salute to a foreign nation’s flag has taught us the significance, pride and honour of our own national anthem and flag.

J. D. Lovrenciar