EVERY now and then, there will be reports about racism such as by barring people from an entire continent from staying in a condominium or rooms are only let out to those of a specific race.

A recent case happened in Cyberjaya when a Libyan lecturer was told that he was a persona non grata at a premium residential neighbourhood by his property agent because the building management had imposed a rule to bar all Africans.

When asked by reporters, several other property agents echoed the same, but this was categorically denied by the property management firm, suggesting the decision was probably made by the individual apartment owner.

The Libyan complained it was the first time he had come across such blatant racism saying.

The senior college lecturer should not have jumped to conclusions, more so when he stated that it was his first time experiencing such blatant racism in the 24 years he was in the country.

Sadly, stereotyping is widespread. Firstly, anyone enlightened would have difficulty picturing a Malaysian. It would be tougher to imagine an Asian, who could be an Arab from West Asia or a Japanese in the Far East, each with his or her own distinct look and mannerism.

Those lacking in interpersonal communication skills tend to stereotype by associating people with colour, race, religion or language. Furthermore, poor culture prevalent in many pockets of our social and business communities had only made stereotyping worse, leading to inadvertent racism.

YS Chan

Kuala Lumpur