“MAKE every action count” (Just Different, May 28) refers. The writer’s view that “Parents should start educating their children on sustainability and teachers should start right from the time formal education begins” must be top of our social agenda.

Indeed, “Catch them young” says it is best to start the message of sustainability with our young children. They must understand the long-term negative impact (including air and water pollution) of irresponsible human activities (eg illegal dumping of waste by businesses and individuals) on our environment.

In simple terms, it is about emphasising, to children, the key message that the country belongs to them. It is about making sure that they inherit a country that allows them to maximise the use and enjoyment of our wonderful natural resources.

Climate change is one key issue that we, and our children, have to deal with. They must be taught the science of climate change, which says we must adapt and focus on long-term sustainability in our use of natural resources. Rapid or excessive development must be balanced against its negative impact, including air and water pollution. Drastic climate change must be unmade or reduced by remedial actions. Our children must learn to take ownership and understand the impact of human activities on climate change.

Our government, at all levels, must strive for sound governance that focuses on sustainable measures that help to preserve our natural environment. Which are the necessary foundations to build a brighter Malaysia for our future generations.

The word “governance” comes from the Latin meaning “to steer”. Hence, good governance is essentially related to our political, business and social leaders to always do things for all our long-term common good. Sound governance enhances the proper and effective use of our human and physical resources. When good governance is in play, it engenders the focus on long-term sustainability of our living environment.

Interestingly, we can refer to Wales’ Well-being for Future Generations Act (2015). This requires public authorities in Wales to consider the long-term effects of their decisions and make sustainable development a touchstone for policymaking.

In terms of governance, considering sustainable development has become embedded in their government’s decision-making. This helps to manage competing priorities. Critically, it compels government at all levels to consider and protect the common and long-term good of all citizens and by extension, the interests of future generations.

Sze Loong Steve Ngeow

Kajang