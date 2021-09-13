We can all play a part to prevent suicides

WORLD Suicide Prevention Day is celebrated on Sept 10 yearly. The theme of this year’s celebration is “Creating hope through action”. The theme resonates greatly in this trying times, where we are faced with the Covid-19 pandemic.

I cannot deny the fact that many individuals have taken their lives in light of the pandemic. The incidents published in the local media, while tragic, serve as a reminder that we all must unite and help promote suicide prevention in our own humble ways.

I am taken back to the time when I was a young broadcast journalist covering the World Suicide Prevention Day, which lead me to get to know the Befrienders KL and the good work they do such as providing emotional support to people who are lonely, in distress, in despair and having suicidal thoughts. They do these without charge, and more importantly in a confidential manner.

Since then, I have always been a strong advocate for the Befrienders KL and their services. What is really moving is their tagline of “Sedia Bersahabat” or “Ready to Befriend”. It speaks volumes of hope that they are ready to listen to those who reach out to them.

I also fondly remember being offered to be part of their support team. However, I knew in my heart that God had other candidates. That being said, I would like to help the Befrienders KL in my own way, and urge those who are willing to contribute time and effort to volunteer by joining them.

If you can lend an ear to the problems of others in a caring, supportive and non-judgmental manner, why not volunteer your services to a good cause? I am sure you will be provided with the right training.

I also humbly call on those who are willing to donate to the Befrienders KL to do so sincerely as they have operational expenses to cover. I am confident your contribution will go a long way to help them and their cause.

As we celebrate World Suicide Prevention Day and reflect on this year’s theme, let us do what we can together, not only as a brotherhood of men, but as a family.



Yeap Ming Liong

Subang Jaya