What more do anti-vaxxers and naysayers want?

IT is puzzling why there are some people who are still reluctant to register themselves for the Covid-19 vaccination exercise. Much hype has been made to inform the people to register for the vaccination but to date only seven million people have registered.

People have been given numerous modes to register, according to their convenience and accessibility. Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has even gone on Facebook, Twitter and Tik Tok App to get across to people to register.

The prime minister and senior ministers are always reminding the people to register for the vaccination. Even the King has gone on air and made a special plea to the people to register.

Malaysia has been fortunate to procure the different types vaccines for at least 80% of the population to achieve herd immunity, which would give resistance to the Covid-19 infectious disease.

The nation had to compete with many other countries to procure the vaccines and they cost the government billions of ringgit. The first phase will be ending soon, with over half a million of frontliners and essential service sector workers being vaccinated.

The second phase will begin on April 19 or earlier, and those to be vaccinated will be informed beginning April 5. This phase will compromise people over the age of 60 and those who are vulnerable to the virus.

The different types of vaccines will be arriving soon and the government is thinking of opening up more centres and engaging more health experts to speed up the vaccination exercise.

It is even contemplating allowing private hospitals to buy their own vaccines and to dispense them to those who can pay for the vaccine at a fee.

Many people want to be vaccinated as soon as possible and so they do not mind paying for the vaccine. Therefore, it is puzzling why there are people who do not want to register to be vaccinated for free.

The vaccine will help reduce the infection rate and spread of the virus, and inadvertently reduce the mortality rate of the pandemic. It is the only ray of hope for us to combat the virus.

The medical fraternity has tested and proven the vaccine to be effective with minimal side effects. The government has given its assurance that the vaccine is safe, and will compensate victims who are affected adversely by the vaccine.

What more do the anti-vaxxers and naysayers want?

The vaccine gives some form of protection and safety, without which you are endangering yourself and others.

The onus is now on the people to register for the vaccine so that life can get back to some semblance of normalcy.

Samuel Yesuiah

Seremban