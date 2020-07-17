Woods makes solid return to PGA Tour after extended break

BERLIN: Masters champion Tiger Woods showed solid form in returning to golf after a five-month break with a one-under round of 71 to start the Memorial Tournament on Thursday.

“It felt good. I was a little bit rusty but felt like overall it was a good start,” Woods said after hitting four birdies and three bogies.

America’s Tony Finau leads after round one at Muirfield Village following a 66 while compatriot Ryan Palmer is one shot back.

Nine of the world’s top 10 players are teeing up at the event hosted by the legendary Jack Nicklaus which, like other events following the coronavirus re-start, is being played without fans.

“Certainly it’s a different feel, one that’s a new reality, and we’re going to have to get used to it,” said Woods, whose last PGA Tour action was in February, though he did play a charity match in May. – dpa