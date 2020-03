ACTOR Adam Shahz (pix) was praised for volunteering to be one of the frontliners to keep people safe during Movement Control Order (MCO).

Adam had joined the Civil Defence Force to distribute food to healthcare workers in Kuala Lumpur Health Clinic recently.

He was praised for his heroic act in helping the government during this time of crisis instead of asking for special funds from government despite being a celebrity himself, unlike many others.

Adam responded saying that he did it as a sense of responsibility towards the community, and it is his way to give back to the people who keep supporting his career as an artist.

“We (frontliners) need prayers from all of you,“ he said in a tweet.